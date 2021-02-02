UNICEF Peru COVID-19 Situation Report No. 10: End-of-year 2020

Situation in Numbers

1,017,199 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases (MoH, 31 December 2020)

37,724 COVID-19 deaths (MoH, 31 December 2020)

223 child deaths (MoH, 31 December 2020)

Highlights

In 2020, Peru had the highest COVID-19 death rate in the region. By 31 December 2020, there were 1,017,199 confirmed cases and 37,724 deaths, including 69,585 and 223 children and adolescents, respectively. With a population of 32 million and less than 1,500 ICU beds nationwide, the health system is struggling to cope with the situation.

In response to the pandemic, on 16 March 2020, the Government of Peru declared a national state of emergency, extended until 2021, closed borders until October 2020, and imposed a mandatory national quarantine that was gradually lifted. These actions have been complemented by various health regulations to ensure continuity of primary care, the “I Learn at Home” remote mass public education strategy, social protection measures and an economic stimulus package. Almost all schools in Peru remained closed throughout the entire 2020 school year, except for approximately 1,000 schools (1.6% of all schools) in October-November for 6 weeks.

The national political crisis in November, including an impeachment and massive protests resulted in three Presidents successions in one week. This contributed to instability during the pandemic and temporarily stopped significant government coordination efforts, including negotiations to secure vaccines.

UNICEF estimated that over 1.2 million new children and adolescents would fall into poverty by the end of 2020, over 500,000 in extreme poverty (UNICEF, October 2020). The ILO reported a 10.5 per cent fall in the average actual income over the last year and forecast 1.5 million jobs lost in 2020. The Central Reserve Bank of Peru calculated a 12.7 per cent GDP contraction. UNICEF also expects setbacks in anemia, stunting, vaccination, academic achievement and school completion in 2021 due to decreased incomes in households with children and adolescents.

This situation has increased the risks faced by the most vulnerable, especially women and girls, families living in poverty or headed by self-employed workers or single parents. Indigenous communities with limited access to health services are also affected, as well as migrants and displaced people in overcrowded living conditions with limited or inexistent local support networks.

UNICEF’s response strategy focused on helping ensure children’s rights are fulfilled. Since the start of the emergency, main results include: