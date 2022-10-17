UNHCR Peru's work on public health

WHY DOES UNHCR WORK ON PUBLIC HEALTH?

Peru hosts the second largest population of refugees and migrants from Venezuela in the world - only after Colombia - and faces signicant challenges in responding to their humanitarian and development needs. In a country where access to healthcare can be limited even for the local population, the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the need to expand the capacity of the health sector to cover the refugee, migrant, as well as the Peruvian population. From March 2020, hospitals and health centres began to work under great pressure, reaching a saturation point. As of mid-2021, Peru was one of the countries with the highest COVID-19 mortality rates per one million inhabitants in the world.