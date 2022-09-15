UNHCR Peru Midyear report (January to June 2022)

CONTEXT

From January to June 2022, 14 bills of law have been presented in the Peruvian Congress related to human mobility. Of these, six are intended to amend the Migration Law (Legislative Decree No. 1350) on issues such as the obligations of foreigners in Peru and the right of access to housing. If approved, at least 400,000 Venezuelans would be at risk. Five other bills of law presented seek to establish various restrictions affecting refugees, asylum-seekers and migrants, such as immediate expulsions and restrictions to work, among others. The three remaining bills would eventually benefit the refugee, asylum-seeker and migrant population in Peru in areas such as access to justice and protection of women and girls' survivors of sexual and gender-based violence.