UNHCR Peru Factsheet - January 2019

More than 650,000 Venezuelans have arrived in Peru. The vast majority are entering by land through the Ecuadorian border. Over 161,279 have applied for refugee status.

While the Peruvian government has been generous, the increased arrivals require additional measures. Host communities with already limited resources and infrastructure are in need of additional support.

UNHCR has set up a permanent presence in Peru in Lima, Tumbes, Tacna and Cuzco to complement and strengthen government’s efforts.

