UNHCR Peru Factsheet - January 2019
More than 650,000 Venezuelans have arrived in Peru. The vast majority are entering by land through the Ecuadorian border. Over 161,279 have applied for refugee status.
While the Peruvian government has been generous, the increased arrivals require additional measures. Host communities with already limited resources and infrastructure are in need of additional support.
UNHCR has set up a permanent presence in Peru in Lima, Tumbes, Tacna and Cuzco to complement and strengthen government’s efforts.
HIGHLIGHTS
Peru has become the main host country for Venezuelans seeking refugee status, and the second country of arrival of Venezuelan people worldwide, after Colombia.
In the first weeks of January, 1,250 Venezuelans have been entering daily into Peru. On 31 October 2018, over 6,000 people entered as they rushed to meet the entry deadline for the Temporary Stay Permit (PTP).
175,000 Venezuelans have been granted the PTP and 320,000 are pending.
Since 2018 the Government’s Special Commission for Refugees (CEPR) has been receiving a monthly average of 12,500 asylum requests.
Venezuelans entering the country often do so with little to no resources and in vulnerable conditions, having travelled for days or even moths through Colombia and Ecuador. Many are in need of food, water, medicine, health, and shelter.