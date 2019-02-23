UNHCR Fact Sheet - Tumbes, Peru, January 2019

Tumbes is the main entry point of Venezuelans crossing into Peru. In the first weeks of January, entries have oscillated between the 600 and 1,500 daily entries.

During the past months, Venezuelans entering Peru are doing so in more vulnerable conditions than at the beginning of the 2018. Many families are traveling on foot for up to 25 days, in contrast to the bus trip that they could afford before.

In March UNHCR opened a joint office in Tumbes together with IOM. UNHCR is also co-leading the humanitarian response in Tumbes and at the Binational Border Centre (CEBAF in Spanish) including different humanitarian actors, to complement Government efforts.

UNHCR Response

Coordination and Strategic Response

 As of April 2018, UNHCR established a joint office with IOM in Tumbes to enhance its humanitarian response at the northern border with Ecuador. Both organizations provide support to the local Inter-sectorial working-group for Refugees and Migrants led by the Tumbes Vice-governor, which includes the heads of local ministries involved in offering a response, including health, education and shelter, among others.

 UNHCR, together with IOM, provided technical assistance to draft a contingency plan with local institutions and humanitarian organizations to provide a comprehensive and coordinated response for different scenarios of potential mass influx.

 UNHCR created and leads a Protection Group at CEBAF, to refer and assist special protection cases. Pertinent local institutions and humanitarian actors participate.

Humanitarian Assistance

 Through a Coordination Working Group of Humanitarian Actors created with local authorities working at the Binational Border Centre (CEBAF). UNHCR and IOM are supporting the comprehensive humanitarian assistance response at the main crossing point with Ecuador. UNHCR hired 15 promoters, who provide orientation, identify and refer vulnerable cases

 Together with its partner ‘‘Encuentros-SJS’’ (Jesuit NGO), UNHCR offers legal orientation, and assistance to vulnerable cases. UNHCR and IOM also provide food to vulnerable people. Targeted assistance for shelter and transportation to Tumbes, or in specific cases even to their final destination in Peru, is also provided. UNHCR is also implementing its Cash Based Intervention programme through World Vision to provide core relief support for those most vulnerable, in coordination with Encuentros.

 IFRC, with the support of UNHCR, offers immediate health assistance at CEBAF. As many Venezuelans were exposed to hardship along their journey, they arrive dehydrated, nutritional deficiencies and health problems. The Medical Centre provides emergency assistance. Drinking water is made available, as well as a shower service for the most vulnerable. Additionally, core-relief kits for women and children are distributed by the Peruvian Red Cross. Since October, a Family Contact Point allows access to free international and national calls.

Protection and Community Outreach

 In response to the increasing numbers of Venezuelans entering Peru, UNHCR provides support to the Special Commission for Refugees at CEBAF, as the only option to enter regularly for Venezuelans without passports, is requesting asylum.

 UNHCR offers technical and financial support to the Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations (MIMP) to strengthen their child-protection mechanisms, as the number of unaccompanied and separated children (mostly over 16) identified continues to increase. More than 1,000 have been assisted, of whom 50 were transferred to special care centres.

 UNHCR applies a protection monitoring tool aimed at identifying protection needs to identify vulnerable cases and provide a timely response.

 While Tumbes was initially a transit area, it is increasingly becoming a destination for Venezuelans. In this context, UNHCR and partners are increasing outreach activities to provide information and assistance. Working with community leaders, UNHCR is monitoring different areas and strengthening its presence in neighbourhoods with a high concentration of Venezuelans.

 UNHCR and Plan International are also working with adolescent groups of Venezuelans and Peruvians promoting access to rights and prevention of sexual and gender based violence in their communities, as part of a safe spaces project.

 UNCHR is also working to identify livelihood opportunities and providing entrepreneurship and vocational trainings. Together with partner Plan International, UNHCR supported the establishment of a sewing workshop in Corrales, Tumbes aimed at strengthening local integration and promoting access to livelihoods. The centre is supporting more than 15 people, Venezuelans and Peruvians

 UNHCR is gradually supporting the establishment of a host family network in Tumbes. So far, 29 host families have received a basic kit and trainings as part of the preparation for the shelter network.