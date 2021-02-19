UK donates equipment to Peru to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donation of 60 ventilators and 40 monitors by the UK government will strengthen the care of patients with COVID-19 in Peru.

Today (19 February), the United Kingdom government donated 20 mechanical ventilators, 40 non-invasive ventilators and 40 monitors to the Ministry of Health of Peru to contribute to the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The donation, valued at two million soles (520 thousand pounds sterling), was delivered by the British ambassador, Kate Harrisson. She said:

The COVID-19 pandemic is a truly global challenge and we must come together to defeat it and help our countries to recover. I am therefore very pleased that the United Kingdom is able to donate this life saving equipment to the government of Peru. I hope it will help to ensure that fewer families suffer the loss of a loved one at the hands of this terrible virus. We will continue to do all we can to share expertise, resources and information with Peru as we face this shared challenge.

It is necessary to continue complying with safety measures in light of recent increases in cases in Peru. Let’s continue with social distancing so that the contagion curve does not rise again

UK Minister for European Neighbourhood and the Americas, Wendy Morton, said:

International collaboration is key to beating COVID-19. That is why the UK is working in partnership with countries, including Peru, to bring the virus under control.

I am proud that the UK is providing the life-saving equipment Peru needs at this important time. Only by working together will we be successful in saving lives and ending the pandemic.

The implements for the care of patients with COVID-19 were delivered to the Ministry of Health, who will be in charge of their distribution to the different hospitals across Peru.

The governments of Peru and the United Kingdom have been in constant communication to join forces in the fight against COVID-19, and continue to strengthen the bilateral relationship and joint work between both countries on projects such as the reconstruction of the north of Peru, and commercial opportunities and investment.

This donation ratifies the UK’s leading role in the global and scientific response to the COVID19 pandemic. The United Kingdom is also the main donor to the COVAX Facility, which seeks to ensure accessible vaccines to the countries of the world when it is finalised.