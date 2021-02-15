Terms of Reference: Evaluation of Peru WFP Country Strategic Plan 2018-2022

1.Background

The purpose of these TOR is to provide key information to stakeholders about the evaluation, to guide the evaluation team and specify expectations during the various phases of the evaluation. The TOR are structured as follows: section 1 provides information on the context; section 2 presents the rationale, objectives, stakeholders and main users of the evaluation; section 3 presents the WFP portfolio and defines the scope of the evaluation; section 4 identifies the evaluation approach and methodology; section 5 indicates how the evaluation will be organized. The annexes provide additional information.

1.1. INTRODUCTION

1.2. COUNTRY CONTEXT

General Overview

The Republic of Peru is the third largest country in South America, with a total land area of 1,285,220 km. Lima - the Capital - is the largest city of the country. Peru is bounded by Ecuador and Colombia to the north, Brazil and Bolivia to the east, and Chile to the south. The three main natural regions are: (i) the coast, representing 12% of the national territory; (ii) the Sierra of the Andes and (iii) to the east, the Amazon Selva, covering respectively 28% and 60% of the territory.

Peru is a presidential republic with a multi-party system. Its territory is divided into 25 regions and the Lima Province. The regions are subdivided into 196 provinces, composed of 1,869 districts. Callao is its own region, containing only one province - the Constitutional Province of Callao. Peru is a multi-ethnic country, with a great cultural and linguistic diversity: Spanish is the most predominant official language spoken by 85% of the population, followed by Quechua (13%) and Aymara (2%). The last general elections in Peru were held in April 2016. In the last few years, Peru has experienced political tensions, which have led to instability with high turnover of key officials, affecting the continuity in public management5 . The next general elections are planned for April 2021 and the new government should take office towards the end of July 2021.

Peru has a total population of 31.23 million, growing at an average 1% per annum; it has almost an equal share of men and women (49.23% and 50.83% respectively), with the majority living in urban area (71%). A quarter of the population (26.4%) is under 15 years, while the economically active population (15 to 64 years) represents 65.2%. Life expectancy at birth is 76.5 years, with women living 5.5 years longer than men and maternal mortality ratio is 377 per 100,000 live births. Latest data show that the mortality rate under 5 reached 13.2 in 2019. The percentage of child marriage was 9.5%, while the adolescent fertility rate declined from 66 in 2010 to 56 in 2019, which is below the average (62) for the Latin America and Caribbean region.