State of emergency declared in Alto Amazonas and three districts in Peru

The Government of Peru on Monday declared a state of emergency in several jurisdictions within Loreto and Cajamarca regions after a magnitude 8.0 earthquake struck Alto Amazonas province on Sunday morning.

A supreme decree, published today in El Peruano official gazette, declared a state of emergency across Alto Amazonas province —the most affected area.

Additionally, the three districts receiving the same emergency declaration are Pastaza (located in Datem del Marañon province of Loreto region), Condebamba, and Gregorito Pita (both in Cajamarca region).

According to the edict, the seismic event caused damage to the population's health, as well as to public and private infrastructure. Likewise, it affected houses, basic services, and roads.

Based on a report by the National Civil Defense Institute (Indeci), the decree highlights the need for immediate response and rehabilitation actions in order to safeguard people's life and integrity, plus the public-private heritage.

Indeci states Loreto and Cajamarca regional governments' response actions in the affected areas are insufficient given the magnitude of the damage, so National Government intervention is necessary.

The document was signed by President Martin Vizcarra, Prime Minister Salvador del Solar, as well as Ministers Fabiola Muñoz (Agriculture and Irrigation) Jose Huerta (Defense), Flor Pablo (Education), Carlos Moran (Interior), Francisco Ismodes (Energy and Mines), Maria Jara (Transport and Communications), Gloria Montenegro (Women and Vulnerable Populations), Zulema Tomas (Health), and Miguel Estrada (Housing, Construction, and Sanitation).

The major quake measuring 8.0 on the Richter Scale hit Loreto region on Sunday at 2:41 AM, Peru's Geophysical Institute (IGP) reported.

According to the National Emergency Operations Center (COEN), two persons died and 15 other people were wounded.

The movement was felt in Lima, Piura, Lambayeque, La Libertad, Cajamarca, Loreto, Junin, San Martin, as well as in neighboring countries Ecuador and Colombia.