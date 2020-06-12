Start Fund Covid-19 Update: 1st Edition - As of 4 June 2020

The new Start Fund COVID-19 is part of the Start Network’s existing funding mechanism, the Start Fund, and provides rapid funding for small to medium responses at the local level, to address neglected or underfunded aspects of the broader COVID-19 crisis, with a focus on neglected communities and geographies as well as early action and anticipation. This document shares updates from projects funded through this mechanism’s first call for alerts, from across the membership. Between 11 May and 4 June, key informant interviews were conducted with members of 14 projects.