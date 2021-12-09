RMRP 2022 Peru

SITUATION

Peru is the country hosting the second largest number of refugees and migrants from Venezuela, with an estimated 1,286,000 Venezuelans living in the country, including 530,000 asylumseekers. To mitigate the risks of COVID-19, Peru had maintained its land borders closed since March of 2020, and access by land to the territory has only been possible through irregular entry points, giving rise to increased activities by criminal networks that operate in these areas, including human traffickers and smugglers. While many Venezuelans continue to arrive to Peru as their final destination, on average 30 per cent of refugees and migrants from Venezuela entering the country are in-transit to Chile or other countries. It is estimated that by the end of 2022 some 1.45 million refugees and migrants from Venezuela will be residing in Peru.

The National R4V Coordination Platform in Peru’s (GTRM by its Spanish acronym) Joint Needs Assessment (JNA) in 2021 found that the living conditions of refugees and migrants from Venezuela as well as of affected communities in the country are dire: less than half of the refugee and migrant respondents noted having enough income to satisfy their basic needs, and 30 per cent mentioned having to beg in order to meet daily food needs.

Nearly 70 per cent of those surveyed said that members of their communities did not have stable housing in early 2021. Access to regularization, documentation and information are pivotal and transversal needs across all sectors of the response, as key factors hindering integration and access to rights and services for refugees and migrants.

The Government of Peru has demonstrated its commitment to supporting the refugee and migrant population from Venezuela, including by providing two alternative regularization processes: the Temporary Permanence Permit Card (CPP) and the humanitarian residency permit, directed towards asylum-seekers. These processes are anticipated to continue throughout 2022.