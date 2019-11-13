RMRP 2020 - Peru

Strategic Response Priorities

Provide and improve effective access to critical goods and services in a complementary and coordinated manner, supportive of national and local authorities.

Strengthen the prevention, mitigation and response to protection risks, access to rights, in particular of those with specific needs.

Increase opportunities for integration of the refugee and migrant population, including access to health, education, decent work and livelihoods.

The activities respond to humanitarian, protection, and integration needs for refugees and migrants with intent to stay, in transit and host communities in mostaffected areas of the country, especially in Lima and in border areas.

Situation

By end-2019, Peru will host about 900,000 refugees and migrants from Venezuela. Having transited several countries, refugees and migrants reach Peru largely unaware of pathways to regularizing their situation, nor about available assistance in the country.

The introduction of a visa requirement for Venezuelan nationals, in June 2019 has impacted options for Venezuelans to access the territory and/or to benefit from a regular status. As a result, some Venezuelans enter irregularly, exposing themselves to risks of human trafficking and/or smuggling. Access to asylum also remains limited and instances of deportation or non-admission, without access to an asylum procedure, were reported Despite generosity and support that the Government of Peru has demonstrated to Venezuelans, the absence of applicable social welfare mechanisms and a prevalence of Venezuelans in irregular situations has led to pressing assistance needs in the areas of health, education, protection, WASH and food; while risks of trafficking/smuggling, exploitation and abuse, especially among vulnerable groups, rise.

With strained local infrastructures, especially in the areas most affected by the influx, and an increasing number of Venezuelans settling in Peru, an increased focus on the needs of host communities, as well as social cohesion and livelihood opportunities for refugees and migrants are needed to avoid host fatigue, xenophobia and to ensure the socio-economic integration of the second-largest Venezuelan refugee and migrant population in the region.