QRCS extends help to poor Peruvian people against Coronavirus [EN/AR]

October 25th, 2020 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is working on a project to support the Government of Peru's epidemiological control strategy to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in community transmission. The project is aimed at enhancing the preventive control of COVID-19 in transit areas and disseminating reliable information for Coronavirus prevention in urban areas.

A total of 3,000 people will benefit from the project in three vulnerable communities of San Juan de Lurigancho District, Lima.

Up to the date of this report, the tasks accomplished include the purchase of control/protection equipment, supplies for hygiene and protection kits, and backpack sprayers for disinfection.

Together with the Provincial Branch of the Peruvian Red Cross in Lima, the volunteers assembled the protection and cleaning kits to be distributed in the vulnerable communities affected by COVID-19.

Then, the distribution activities began in the three target communities. So far, hygiene and disinfection kits have been delivered to 174 families (522 persons) as follows: Asentamiento Humano Residencial El Paraíso (38 families), Asociación Centro Poblado las Casuarinas de Jicamarca (86 families), and Asociación de Vivienda Residencial El Paraíso (50 families).

The distributions were made in compliance with the social distance dictated by the government. At the same time, key messages were disseminated during the distributions to reinforce prevention and care behaviors against CCOVID-19. This project is part of QRCS’s initiative to back the fellow National Societies in 22 countries across six continents, aimed at protecting 320,000 persons against the virus, with a total budget of QR 2,236,827.

These countries are: Palestine, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Nepal, Tajikistan, Mongolia, Laos, Vanuatu, Ethiopia, Chad, Senegal, Mauritania, Ivory Coast, Mali, Sierra Leone, Albania, Kosovo, Montenegro, Venezuela, El Salvador, Peru, and Panama.

The list of activities conducted by QRCS in support of those countries includes provision of equipment and supplies for health facilities, provision of medicines and medical supplies, protection for medical professionals and volunteers, provision of food and shelter for families worst affected by loss of income, and provision of protective supplies (masks, gloves, sanitizers, etc.).

About Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is a humanitarian volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination.

QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 191 National Societies. QRCS is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs.

QRCS operates both locally and internationally and has ongoing international relief and development projects in a number of countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. QRCS's humanitarian actions include providing support in disaster preparedness, disaster response, risk reduction, and disaster recovery. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, healthcare, and social development to local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian advocacy front. With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity.

QRCS works under the umbrella of the seven international humanitarian principles: Humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.