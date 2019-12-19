Providing Cash Assistance to Venezuelans in Peru

More than 4.6 million Venezuelans have fled due to the deteriorating economic and social situation in Venezuela, including an estimated 3.8 million traveling to countries in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Approximately 863,600 Venezuelans resided in Peru as of November 2019, the second highest number of Venezuelans of any country in the region.

Since April 2019, USAID Office of Food for Peace (USAID/FFP) and USAID Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance (USAID/OFDA) partner Save the Children International (SCI) has supported Venezuelans in Peru’s Arequipa, La Libertad, Lambayeque, Lima, and Piura regions by providing multipurpose cash assistance (MPCA) and hosting information sessions on child protection, nutrition, and infant and young child feeding.

MPCA recipients are able to use the assistance to meet critical needs, including, food, hygiene items, shelter, communication, and transportation. From April to October, SCI reached an estimated 16,600 beneficiaries with MPCA across five regions in Peru.

In southern Peru’s Arequipa Region, SCI provided MPCA to more than 100 Venezuelan households—or nearly 350 individuals—during September.

One of the beneficiaries, Jocelyn, arrived in Arequipa city in June after an arduous 9-day bus journey from Venezuela with her family, including her husband and three young children. Jocelyn, who is pregnant with her fourth child, received her assistance through a reloadable debit card from SCI in July and August.

With the assistance, Jocelyn was able to buy a small cart to sell pizzas and is now generating income for her family. This is helping Jocelyn build her family’s selfreliance, since her husband has been unable to find consistent employment in Arequipa.

SCI’s support and the earnings from pizza sales have enabled Jocelyn to buy a secondhand refrigerator for her home and business and mattresses for her and her family.

Jocelyn and her family plan to remain in Arequipa for the time being, now that they have been able to make their apartment feel like a home, due to support from USAID and SCI. Jocelyn remarked that while the journey has not been easy, “Little by little, our lives are getting better, thanks to your help.”