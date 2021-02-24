Protection Monitoring Report, Peru, October - December 2020

INTRODUCTION

The current refugee and migrant flows from Venezuelans have generated the largest displacement of its kind in recent Latin American history. More than 5.4 million Venezuelans have left their country since 2014, according to the United Nations, and many others have left whose cases have not been registered by authorities. Many of them fled their country for multiple reasons – severe shortage of food, medicine and vital services, hyperinflation, violent crime, and violations of human rights, including arbitrary arrests, prosecutions by military courts, torture, abuses by security forces/intelligence services and while detained. Many of them reported they had suffered human rights violations on the route.

The Republic of Peru is the second country of arrival of refugees and migrants from Venezuela and is the country with the highest number of asylum applications from Venezuelan citizens. In Peru, as of August 2020, it was estimated that 1,043,460 Venezuelans were staying in the country, of whom 496,095 would be seeking refugee status. The current picture shows a preponderance of young population with a significative presence of boys, girls and adolescents distributed in small households.

Encuentros, Servicio Jesuita a Migrantes (hereinafter Encuentros) has been involved in the response to the Venezuelan crisis in Peru since end of 2017, while the Danish Refugee Council (hereinafter DRC) has started its co-implementation from July 2020. Encuentros and DRC has jointly started protection analysis, assessment of the needs of the Venezuelan population, mapping of relevant actors, identification of migration trends and patterns, protection initiatives, and humanitarian advocacy. Encuentros and DRC collaborate with a response and presence in Arequipa and several areas of Lima, conducting protection monitoring, information dissemination on documentation, regularization and access to services and rights, providing legal assistance, ensuring in-kind, cash and voucher-based individualised protection assistance and/or referring people in need to specialised/non-specialised service providers.

This report provides an overview of the protection needs of and risks faced by the Venezuelans in Lima – where the highest percentage of refugee and migrant population from Venezuela is concentrated – the conditions they face, their prospects of obtaining legal status, and migration’s projections. The data utilised for this report have been collected by protection officers during the first two cycles of protection monitoring.

Protection monitoring involves collecting, verifying, and analysing information in order to identify human rights violations and protection risks encountered by the refugee and migrant population. The main goal is to guide programming, identify individuals and households in need, and reinforce the obligations of duty bearers to prevent human rights violations, protect and fulfil the rights of affected individuals.

To visualise main results of protection monitoring, please consult our Dashboard to this link

For more information, please contact:

Anna Maria Montironi

Protection Coordinator

Danish Refugee Council

anna.montironi@drc.ngo

Sandra Chinchay

Community Outreach Specialist

Encuentros Servicio Jesuita a Migrantes

schinchay@encuentros-sjs.org