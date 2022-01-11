Protection Monitoring Peru: Snapshot (November 2021)

This snapshot summarizes the main findings of the Protection Monitoring conducted in Lima, Peru in November 2021 as part of the humanitarian intervention of the Danish Refugee Council (DRC) and ENCUENTROS SJM in the country. This project is implemented with funding from the European Union Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid (ECHO) and through a consortium named “Alliance for Protection Programming (AFPP)” which includes two INGOs: the Danish Refugee Council (DRC) and Humanity and Inclusion (HI).

To view the interactive dashboard with the findings from this period and since the beginning of the Protection Monitoring program, click here.

INTRODUCTION

During November 2021, DRC and ENCUENTROS SJM interviewed 68 households accounting for a total of 244 persons. Since the beginning of the Protection Monitoring exercise in Peru in October 2020, 1,018 households have been interviewed reaching a total of 3,467 persons.

CONTEXT UPDATE

PERU: SECOND HOST COUNTRY WORLDWIDE FOR THE VENEZUELAN DIASPORA AND COUNTRY WITH THE LARGEST NUMBER OF VENEZUELAN ASYLUM-SEEKERS

The Inter-Agency Coordination Platform for Refugees and Migrants from Venezuela (R4V) released updated figures on Venezuelan refugees and migrants displaced worldwide. As of November 24, 2021, Peru appears as the second host country worldwide of the Venezuelan diaspora with an estimated 1,286,464 refugees and migrants* in its territory. Regarding asylum claims, Peru remained the country with the largest number of pending asylum claims from Venezuelan nationals in the world, with a total of 531,600 asylum requests awaiting an outcome.