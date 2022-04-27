Protection Monitoring Peru: Snapshot (March 2022)

This snapshot summarizes the main findings of the Protection Monitoring conducted in Lima, Peru in March 2022 as part of the humanitarian intervention of the Danish Refugee Council (DRC) and ENCUENTROS SJM in the country. This project is implemented with funding from the European Union Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid (ECHO) and through a consortium named “Alliance for Protection Programming (AFPP)” which includes two INGOs: the Danish Refugee Council (DRC) and Humanity and Inclusion (HI).

To view the interactive dashboard with the findings from this period and since the beginning of the Protection Monitoring program, click here.

INTRODUCTION

During March 2022, DRC and ENCUENTROS SJM interviewed 24 households accounting for a total of 95 persons. Since the beginning of the Protection Monitoring exercise in Peru in October 2020, 1,228 households have been interviewed reaching a total of 4,309 persons.