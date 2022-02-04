Protection Monitoring Peru: Snapshot (December 2021)

This snapshot summarizes the main findings of the Protection Monitoring conducted in Lima, Peru in December 2021 as part of the humanitarian intervention of the Danish Refugee Council (DRC) and ENCUENTROS SJM in the country. This project is implemented with funding from the European Union Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid (ECHO) and through a consortium named “Alliance for Protection Programming (AFPP)” which includes two INGOs: the Danish Refugee Council (DRC) and Humanity and Inclusion (HI).

INTRODUCTION

During December 2021, DRC and ENCUENTROS SJM interviewed 72 households accounting for a total of 279 persons. Since the beginning of the Protection Monitoring exercise in Peru in October 2020, 1,090 households have been interviewed reaching a total of 3,746 persons.