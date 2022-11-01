Protection Monitoring Peru: Snapshot (August - September 2022)

Introduction

Between August and September, DRC and ENCUENTROS SJM interviewed 251 households accounting for a total of 814 persons. Since the beginning of the Protection Monitoring exercise in Peru in October 2020, 1,658 households have been interviewed reaching a total of 5,842 persons. The majority of respondents for both Lima and Tacna were women (27,8%), between 18 to 49 years old.

ANALYSIS OF THE PROTECTION SITUATION

The Peruvian government's rhetoric against foreigners residing in the country continues to weaken the protective environment for migrants and refugees. The presentation by the President, in mid-August, of a bill with the objective to expel foreigners who commit crimes, presents a latent risk to the protection and access to rights of the Venezuelan population and other nationalities currently residing in Peru. The misinterpretation of this bill may further harm foreigners by subjecting them to discriminatory and disproportionate actions.

The Peruvian government intends to proceed with the modification of the organic law on foreigners and the revision of the national penal code, presenting the changes as an effort to combat the growing "citizen insecurity". Public political statements that were characterized by their xenophobic and discriminatory tone were largely directed at "foreign citizens". Although the President has not directed his statements specifically to Venezuelan persons, being the largest community of foreign citizens within the country, they are directly affected. The legislative project expands the causes for expulsion, deportation and increases the prohibition of entry to Peruvian territory from 15 to 25 years for migrants who incur in crimes. The proposed bill is expected to put at greater risk mainly Venezuelans who entered in an irregular manner (59.5% of those surveyed) from October 23, 2021 until today. Currently, no legislative measures have been taken in order to include those who are in an irregular migratory situation, without a legal solution within the migratory regulatory framework, except for some exceptions due to vulnerability.

Among the new causes for expulsion are non-compliance with sanitary measures including not having up to date Covid-19 vaccinations, although vaccination is not mandatory in Peru, inability of presenting valid identity documents driving a delivery vehicle without authorization or carrying weapons. Stiffer penalties are also contemplated for "disobedience" towards the forces of authority, with a minimum of three years in prison; or for refusing to submit to a blood test to determine drug or alcohol consumption.

Following these declarations, civil society and the Ombudsman's office described them as arbitrary, which will lead to the proliferation of criminal organizations that find more and more victims for their human smuggling and trafficking networks. For 76.5% of respondents, xenophobia was ranked as the main factor causing tensions between them and the host population, a powerful indicator of the impact of public political discourse.

Following the official announcement of the intentions of the Congress to approve a bill that would allow the expulsion of foreigners under flawed grounds, the Human Mobility Group of the National Human Rights Coordinator stated that the 25-year ban on re-entry involves a whole human rights issue such as family integrity (of migrants), as well as the right of children (of immigrants) to have their parents (who would be expelled without further ado). For 41.3% of the current asylum seekers in Peru, the implementation of this bill puts at risk not only their applications that are in the process of being processed but may also result in the expulsion of undocumented parents whose children were born in Peru.

In September, two political debates were held in the framework of the October 2, 2022 municipal elections for the 2023-2026 government. In the first debate for the mayoralty of Lima, the political party "Frente de la Esperanza" commented that one of its proposals focused on conducting a census of the Venezuelan population to identify where they are working because it alluded that this population is engaged in crime. According to the protection monitoring, 40% of those surveyed are without documentation, since they entered in an irregular manner, which would allow them to access formal work. In the second debate, the candidate maintained the same position and linked her proposal to a citizen security strategy. This evidence the xenophobic discourse present in the political dispute and the proposal of measures that violate human rights.

At the same time, on September 29, Resolution of Superintendence No. 000238-2022-Migrations was published, extending for an additional one hundred and eighty (180) calendar days the start of the migration regularization procedure - CPP, with the last date being April 1, 2023, allowing more foreigners who wish to formalize their residence in Peru to proceed. However, to date, no solution has been given to foreigners who entered Peru through irregular channels after October 23, 2021, leaving thousands of migrants and refugees unprotected who will be more vulnerable to the implementation of the amendments to the organic law on foreigners.