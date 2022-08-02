Protection Monitoring Peru: Snapshot (April - June 2022)

This snapshot summarizes the main findings of the Protection Monitoring conducted in Lima, Peru between April and June 2022 as part of the humanitarian intervention of the Danish Refugee Council (DRC) and ENCUENTROS SJM in the country. This project is implemented with funding from the European Union Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid (ECHO) and through a consortium named “Alliance for Protection Programming (AFPP)” which includes two INGOs: the Danish Refugee Council (DRC) and Humanity and Inclusion (HI).
To view the interactive dashboard with the findings from this period and since the beginning of the Protection Monitoring program, click here.
INTRODUCTION
Between April and June 2022, DRC and ENCUENTROS SJM interviewed 172 households accounting for a total of 590 persons. Since the beginning of the Protection Monitoring exercise in Peru in October 2020, 1,402 households have been interviewed reaching a total of 4.906 persons.
CONTEXT UPDATE
How a $3 million approved funding from World Bank and the Government of Canada could strengthen the institutional efforts for promoting integration and protection of human rights for the Venezuelan population in Peru
During the reporting period, World Bank along with the Government of Canada, announced the release of $3 million funding, with the Governments of Colombia and Peru to be the principal recipients. This funding will aim to support the Government of Peru to identify and implement innovative practices and policies with a three-folded objective; to improve the social inclusion and integration of the Venezuelan population through socio-economic initiatives which promote social cohesion, to enhance further the delivery of quality social services emphasizing to meeting the needs of vulnerable communities and further strengthen institutional and legal policies striving to advance existing programs such as the regulation of legal documentation.
One of the biggest barriers encountered by the Venezuelan population is their involvement in informal employment, resulting from the absence of legal documentation. As it was revealed by a Multi-sectoral study , realized by Action Against Hunger in Metropolitan Lima, and Callao, almost 80% of the Venezuelan migrants and refugees are forced to be informally employed, due to absence of documentation which also jeopardizes severely their access to social programs, education services and health insurance.
The absence of legal documentation or permission to stay regularly in Peru, lack guaranteed access to basic rights for the Venezuelan migrants and refugees. Food security remains one of the biggest challenges for the affected populations, who were forced to resort to negative coping mechanisms such as the reduction of meals per day or decrease the food consumption for the adults, prioritizing the needs of the minors. In May 2022, 70% of surveyed refugee and migrant populations from Venezuela reported to be in moderate (32.2%) or severe (38,3%) food insecurity, as a result of their inability of encountering employment either due to lack of documentation or negative social and xenophobic perceptions as manifested on behalf of the local communities.