Protection Monitoring Peru: Snapshot (April - June 2022)

This snapshot summarizes the main findings of the Protection Monitoring conducted in Lima, Peru between April and June 2022 as part of the humanitarian intervention of the Danish Refugee Council (DRC) and ENCUENTROS SJM in the country. This project is implemented with funding from the European Union Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid (ECHO) and through a consortium named “Alliance for Protection Programming (AFPP)” which includes two INGOs: the Danish Refugee Council (DRC) and Humanity and Inclusion (HI).

INTRODUCTION

Between April and June 2022, DRC and ENCUENTROS SJM interviewed 172 households accounting for a total of 590 persons. Since the beginning of the Protection Monitoring exercise in Peru in October 2020, 1,402 households have been interviewed reaching a total of 4.906 persons.

CONTEXT UPDATE

How a $3 million approved funding from World Bank and the Government of Canada could strengthen the institutional efforts for promoting integration and protection of human rights for the Venezuelan population in Peru