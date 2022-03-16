Protection Monitoring: Peru - Full Report (October, November & December 2021)

INTRODUCTION AND METHODOLOGY

By the end of 2021, Peru hosted over 1.3 million Venezuelan nationals, making it the second-largest host country worldwide for the Venezuelan diaspora as well as the one with the largest number of Venezuelan asylum-seekers (approximately 530,000). According to the projections of the Regional Refugee and Migrant Response Plan (RMRP), by the end of 2022, Peru will serve as host country to 1.45 million Venezuelan refugees and migrants.

This report provides an overview of the protection needs and risks faced by Venezuelan refugees and migrants in the metropolitan area of Lima. The data analyzed has been collected during the Protection Monitoring conducted by DRC/ENCUENTROS SJM during October, November, and December 2021. During this quarter, ENCUENTROS SJM and DRC’s Protection Monitoring team in Peru randomly selected 205 displaced1 households from Venezuela, corresponding to a total population of 763 individuals living in the districts of San Juan de Lurigancho, San Juan de Miraflores and San Martín de Porres2 in Metropolitan Lima.

Since October 2020, DRC/ENCUENTROS SJM have been jointly implementing protection analysis through Protection Monitoring of Persons of Concern (PoC) living in Lima, reaching 1,090 families and 3,746 individuals. The household survey consists of questions that enable data collection at both household and individual level. During the October-December quarter, questions concerning access to medical treatment for COVID-19, including vaccination, were added to the Protection Monitoring interview.

The quantitative data collected were further contextualized based on the secondary information collected during the period, mainly through Focal Group Discussions (FGDs), Key Informant Interviews (KIIs) and exchanges with humanitarian and governmental actors in order to identify protection risks encountered by the refugee and migrant population, coordinate humanitarian responses with relevant actors, identify trends and patters to inform protection initiatives and build humanitarian advocacy strategies.

All in all, the main goal of this exercise is to guide programming, identify individuals and households in need, and reinforce the obligations of duty bearers to prevent human rights violations, protect and fulfill the rights of affected individuals.