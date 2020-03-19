Preparedness and mitigation measures for refugees and migrants from Venezuela - COVID-19: Update No 1 - 19/03/2020

Situation/Context information

On 18 March the government announced a state of exception and mandatory curfew from 8 pm to 5 am. This measure reinforces the announced quarantine as the number of confirmed cases has increased to 234. Moreover, private vehicles will not be allowed to circulate. Military and Police forces will support the oversight and enforcement of these measures.

On 15 March President Martín Vizcarra declared a State of National Sanitary Emergency for 90 days. Measures include closure of all borders to non-commercial maritime, terrestrial or aerial transportation, and a 15 days period of quarantine. The decree includes the restriction of constitutional rights and liberties on free passage throughout the territory, freedom of assembly and personal security. There are exceptions to the movement restrictions for the use of pharmacies, banks and commercial establishments selling basic needs products, which will remain open until 4pm only.

Key Impacts, needs and risks:

The closure of the borders and the declaration of quarantine had a strong impact at the Binational Assistance Border Centre (CEBAF) located in the northern border with Ecuador. Exceptionally, on 16 March some 115 asylum requests that were pending at the border, were evaluated in an accelerated manner by the Special Commission for Refugees (CEPR) and through partners’ advocacy and support almost 200 persons could access the territory and were taken to temporary shelters where they are provided with food rations and NFI kits. The relocation of these people was important, within the context of the current situation and in the best interest of Peru’s public health. Yet, during the quarantine authorities may no longer able to receive asylum claims at the border, constraining access to territory and asylum.

Movement restrictions and the quarantine impact the overall response across the country and at the borders, where services provided by partners (including the provision of drinking water) are temporally suspended. The vulnerable situation of many refugees and migrants from Venezuela, especially considering that more than 80 per cent of those economically active are informal workers, is heightened by the risk arisen with the spread of COVID-19 and the measures to prevent and mitigate it. There is an increased need to access WASH services.

Families with no access to shelter or financial resources to afford accommodation, food and health care during the quarantine are being identified, however the restrictions impact the efforts.