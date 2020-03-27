Preparedness and mitigation measures for refugees and migrants from Venezuela - COVID-19: Update No 3, 27/03/20

SITUATION/CONTEXT INFORMATION

On 26 March, President Vizcarra extended the state of emergency and the quarantine period until 12 April following the recommendations of health specialists and of the different sectors battling against the spread of the virus.

On 26 March, the President requested extraordinary legislative powers to the parliament for a 60-day period. If approved, the executive will be able to legislate on what is deemed needed to safeguard the right to health, livelihoods and security.

The Ministry of Health (MINSA) has been testing suspicious cases of COVID-19 among refugees and migrants living in shelters. All tested negative.

On 26 March, Police entered a shelter in Lima and detained refugees and migrants after allegedly neighbours complained about the noise and the overcrowded space. With the support of GTRM partners they were released in the afternoon.