Peru + 1 more
Preparedness and mitigation measures for COVID-19: Update No 9, 17-20 April 2020
Attachments
SITUATION/CONTEXT INFORMATION
• The government launched a humanitarian transportation programme for vulnerable persons who need to return to their homes in different regions of Peru. Refugees and migrants do not qualify for this assistance.
• As the number of COVID-19 related cases escalate, different governmental authorities have hinted at an extension of the quarantine. The new extension may include measures that allow some sectors to resume their activities.