Preparedness and mitigation measures for COVID-19: Update No 9, 17-20 April 2020

SITUATION/CONTEXT INFORMATION

• The government launched a humanitarian transportation programme for vulnerable persons who need to return to their homes in different regions of Peru. Refugees and migrants do not qualify for this assistance.

• As the number of COVID-19 related cases escalate, different governmental authorities have hinted at an extension of the quarantine. The new extension may include measures that allow some sectors to resume their activities.

KEY IMPACTS, NEEDS AND RISKS

• The asylum system remains inoperative. The militarized situation at the borders increases the risk of refoulment. GTRM partners call for an urgent need to reactivate the system and to monitor those refugees and migrants who seek to return to Venezuela regardless of the closed borders and mobility restrictions.

• Food insecurity and lack of affordable housing or shelter continue heightening the risks for vulnerable refugees and migrants, who may not be able to comply with the quarantine and curfew measures in place. The recently established penalties for not complying with these measures may affect the legal status of refugees and migrants in Peru.

• Refugees and migrants have been strongly impacted with the labour restrictions in place. While most work in the informal trade, the government’s mitigation measures for unemployment are directed to support Peruvians only.

• Partners report an urgent need for psychosocial support for survivors of gender-based violence, children, and persons living with HIV. The need to access contraceptive methods and sexual and reproductive health services constitutes another identified challenge.