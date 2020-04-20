Preparedness and mitigation measures for COVID-19: Update No 8, 14-16 April 2020

SITUATION/CONTEXT INFORMATION

• On 14 April, the government decreed 11 different infractions and fines to the measures taken during the state of emergency. If these fines are ignored, civil-law sanctions will apply, namely travel ban, and the use of notary services. GTRM partners will follow up on consequences for refugees and migrants.

• On 15 April, the National Institute of Civil Defense (INDECI for its acronym in Spanish) was authorized to establish criteria to determine vulnerable populations and provide food assistance accordingly. GTRM partners consider this as an opportunity to advocate for information sharing between the Superintendence for Migration (SNM) Vulnerability Unit and the INDECI. The unit has a national database of 90,000 Venezuelan nationals holding the calidad migratoria de vulnerabilidad that could benefit INDECI’s activities.

• On 16 April, following the heightening of gender-based violence, the municipality of Lima announced the establishment of the “Casa de la Mujer”, a temporary safe shelter for women facing violence during the emergency and their respective families.

• Through partners advocacy, the Ministry of Health (MINSA) included the Temporary Stay Permit (PTP) as valid documentation for Venezuelan health professionals wanting to support in the health emergency response.

• Some 100 Venezuelan doctors joined the efforts at the National Police hospital to support police officers and their families during the COVID-19 emergency.