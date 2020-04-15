Preparedness and mitigation measures for COVID-19: Update No 7, 9-13 April 2020

SITUATION/CONTEXT INFORMATION

• The Superintendence for Migration (SNM) activated three dedicated hotlines to inform and counsel highly vulnerable foreign on how to obtain the calidad migratoria especial residente due to serious illness and gender-based violence, and on getting the calidad migratoria familiar residente if facing poverty or extreme poverty.

• On 9 April, the National Superintendence of Labour Inspection (SUNAFIL) committed to activate formal channels to receive complaints relating to labour issues, including those of refugees and migrants.

• On 10 April, the government extended the national curfew until 26 April from 6pm to 4am. The gender separation was cancelled but only one member per household is allowed to circulate and access supermarkets, pharmacies and banking institutions. Sunday remains an all-day mandatory curfew.

• On 12 April, the government decreed the inclusion of foreigner health professionals to strengthen national healthcare capacity during the COVID-19 emergency. These professionals will be provided with a health insurance by the government. Over 4,000 Venezuelan doctors offered their support.

• On 12 April, Venezuelan nationals were intercepted at the border with Ecuador while crossing into Peru.

Authorities pressed them to go back. GTRM partners are following up on this situation.

• So far, over 55,000 detentions for curfew disobedience have been registered. There is no country of origin information available.