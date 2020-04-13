Preparedness and mitigation measures for COVID-19: Update No 6, 3-8 April 2020

SITUATION/CONTEXT INFORMATION

• On 3 April, the Peruvian Army announced that war tanks were placed at the northern border with Ecuador to prevent irregular entries. Air force planes are currently patrolling more than 20 known informal entry paths.

• On 3 April, and to support those who depend on their daily income, the government announced the inclusion of independent or self-employed workers in the 380 soles bonus policy.

• On 3 April, the President declared the obligatory use of face masks in public spaces.

• On 3 April, after reported abuses by the police, the national Ombudsperson Office informed that the entity will oversee that the rights of transgender people and other members of the LGTBIQ+ community are respected during the enforcement of the new mobility measures.

• On 4 April, the government announced that vulnerable families can pay water, electricity, natural gas and telecommunication bills in installments.

• On 6 April the Government declared a 48-hour national curfew during Easter holiday on 9 and 10 April. The Ministry of Health (MINSA) informed that some 12,000 daily tests are needed within the next couple of weeks when cases are expected to increase as the peak is reached.