Preparedness and mitigation measures for COVID-19: Update No 20, 26 June - 02 July 2020

SITUATION/CONTEXT INFORMATION

• On 26 June, the government announced the extension of the State of Emergency until 31 July. It also decreed the end of the general quarantine and the implementation of new measures. These include reducing the curfew from 10 pm to 4 am, except for the regions with the highest COVID-19 rates and maintaining the quarantine for vulnerable groups.

• On 30 June, the Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations (MIMP for its acronym in Spanish) inaugurated the second Hogar de Refugio Temporal (HRT) “Nuevo Amanecer” in Lima. These HRT offer temporary shelter to women at risk of gender-based violence (GBV) and their children. Specialized services are also provided on mental health and women empowerment. The MIMP informed that during the quarantine some 150 women and children were hosted in the different HRTs across the country.

• From 22 June to 2 July over 9,300 online asylum applications have been registered by the Special Commission for Refugees (CEPR) in Lima and in 12 regional offices of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

• The Ministry of Interior received a donation of protective equipment to reinforce public health measures at the Centre of Binational Border Assistance (CEBAF) in Desaguadero, Puno. The provision of equipment and supplies will support screening and preventing the spread of the disease.

• Peru remains number six in the global COVID-19 ranking with more than 292,000 cases confirmed.