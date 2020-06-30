Preparedness and mitigation measures for COVID-19: Update No 19, 19 - 25 June 2020

SITUATION/CONTEXT INFORMATION

• On 19 June, the Superintendence for Migrations (SNM for its acronym in Spanish) announced the implementation of a Migratory Information Registry to record data at the border points. This new regulation aims to strengthen the SNM’s border monitoring and security.

• On 22 June, the Special Commission for Refugees (CEPR) resumed its online appointment system. Through this service, asylum seekers with pending and new applications can complete the needed requirements.

Completed applications allow the printing of working permits. Up to 25 June some 4,700 asylum applications have been registered, with Piura and Trujillo as the locations in which the larger number have been submitted outside of Lima.

• On 23 June, the Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations (MIMP) informed that during the State of emergency some 700 children and adolescents were assisted countrywide, through the Special Protection Units (UPE). Further information available here.

• Peru scaled up to number six in the global COVID-19 ranking with more than 268,000 cases confirmed.