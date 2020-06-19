Preparedness and mitigation measures for COVID-19: Update No 18, 12 - 18 June 2020

** SITUATION/CONTEXT INFORMATION .**

• On 12 June, during the first week of launching its online platform, the Superintendence of Migration (SNM) informed that some 15,000 persons resumed their pending or new migratory processes. Over 2,500 Carné de Extranjería and 86 Temporary Stay Permit (PTP) certificates were downloaded. Further information is available here.

• Peru scaled up to number seven in the global COVID-19 ranking with some 244,000 cases confirmed. Currently, there are over 160 refugees and migrants with COVID-19.

• According to the Ombudsperson's Office an average of five denounces are filed daily on the disappearance of women, teenagers and girls amid the state of emergency.