Preparedness and mitigation measures for COVID-19: Update No 17, 05 - 11 June 2020

SITUATION/CONTEXT INFORMATION.

• The Superintendence of Migration (SNM) facilitated the extension of the carné de extranjería, obtained after the temporary stay permit (PTP for its acronym in Spanish) for a second year.

• Peru has some 208,000 positive cases of COVID-19 and 5,900 deceased.

• Over 160 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among refugees and migrants.

KEY IMPACTS, NEEDS AND RISKS.

• GTRM partners report that Venezuelan refugees and migrants aiming to return home are trying to cross through remote locations in the Amazon region bordering with Brazil. Eight persons are currently stranded in Iñapari (Madre de Dios) after being unable to cross. The GTRM does not endorse nor support these returns as they highly increase protection risks of already vulnerable communities.

• Some refugee and migrant hosted in supported shelters have not been able to register their newborns.

The GTRM is following up with authorities to ensure the registration takes place.

• According to the World Bank (WB), most Venezuelan employees work for small enterprises, which are impacted the most by the current emergency. The WB estimates that less than 10 per cent of these refugees and migrants have a formal contract.

• Concerns over food security and risk of eviction remain a priority.

RESPONSE

PREPAREDNESS

Protection, Health and Integration

• GTRM partners continue working to prevent and mitigate protection risks amid the emergency through COVID-19 context tailored trainings on gender-based violence (GVB) and child protection. Training calendar available here.

• In coordination with the Ministry of Health, partners are organizing the distribution of some 50 Refugee housing units (RHU) across country to strengthen health infrastructures during the emergency.

• Integration partners presented a new project for the economic inclusion of refugee and migrants from Venezuela and host communities in Peru and Ecuador. The objective is to enable access of 100,000 persons to financial services, develop the capacities of 10,000 persons to create sustainable livelihoods, and increase the income of 2,500 persons.