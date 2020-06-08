Preparedness and mitigation measures for COVID-19: Update No 16, 29 May - 04 June 2020

SITUATION/CONTEXT INFORMATION .

• On 4 June, the government announced the extension of the state of emergency, for another 90 days, until 7 September.

• Tumbes’ Superintendence of Migration (SNM) has enforced a prosecution mechanism against irregular entries of foreign nationals. The SNM has been issuing exit and expulsion notifications from the territory.

This measure breaches a national decree granting all foreign persons’ regular status during the state of emergency.

• The SNM created the Agencia Virtual de Migraciones, and online platform that enablesforeigners to change and update their migratory category and/or request the renewal or extension of their residency permit, among others.

• The Parliament is reviewing a law initiative proposing Peru’s withdrawal from the Global Compact for Safe,

Orderly and Regular Migration, and to make the Temporary State Permit (PTP for its acronym in Spanish) ineffective within 15 days of the law entering into force. The bill specifies that the expiration of the PTP would be followed by the deportation of Venezuelan nationals. However, this initiative is under discussion and would yet have to be approved by the parliament.

KEY IMPACTS, NEEDS AND RISKS .

• GTRM partners received an increasing number of reports of vulnerable refugee and migrant families at risk of eviction and homelessness in Lima. Aside from the urgent need to scale up CBI and shelter assistance, partners joined advocacy efforts to request that refugee and migrants are considered within the government’s measures taken to protect the population. This includes guaranteeing the right to housing in the context of Covid-19.

• Needs on access to food, water and sanitation continue growing as access to livelihoods remains limited.