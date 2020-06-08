Preparedness and mitigation measures for COVID-19: Update No 15, 22 - 28 May 2020

SITUATION/CONTEXT INFORMATION .

• On 22 May, the President extended the state of emergency and quarantine until 30 June. New measures include the reduction of curfew time and the resumption of e-commerce, as well as of technical services, such as carpentry, plumbing, hairdressing, IT and odontology, among others.

• On 26 May, the Minister of Foreign Affairs participated in the International Donors Conference for refugees and migrants from Venezuela, convened by the European Union and Spain. The Minister highlighted the challenges the country is facing to meet the demands of the population, including those of vulnerable refugees and migrants, amid the efforts to contain the pandemic.

KEY IMPACTS, NEEDS AND RISKS .

• So far, GTRM partners reported some 150 cases of confirmed COVID-19 infections among refugees and migrants, with some suspicious cases having no access to medical attention and testing. While some shelters have isolation areas, the high concentration of vulnerable refugees and migrants in these spaces raises concern. Access to medical attention outside of the current sanitary emergency is increasingly limited for both refugee, migrants and host communities, as most medical resources are concentrated in the response to the COVID-19 Pandemic. This heightens the need to continue advocating for the enhancement of basic health services in the public health system.

• Soaring risks over the heightened economic vulnerability of Venezuelans and their host communities continue to draw attention over the urgent need to generate income to cover food security and shelter.

Aside from the need to scale up CBI, supporting projects that enable self-reliance and economic integration remains a priority.