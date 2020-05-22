Peru + 1 more
Preparedness and mitigation measures for COVID-19: Update No 14, 15 - 21 May 2020
Attachments
SITUATION/CONTEXT INFORMATION
On 20 May, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed that some 3,400 Venezuelan health professionals are expected to join the public health system. Besides the 30 certified doctors that have already joined the public health system,the GTRM is currently supporting 80 nursesin the process of validation of their degrees so to also join the efforts during the emergency. By scaling-up the health support the government expects to address the deficit of 24,000 health professionals in the country, announced by the Minister of Health earlier this month.
The Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations (MIMP for its acronym in Spanish) reported that their hotline, linea 100, has received some 30,000 gender-based violence (GBV) and child abuse related calls since the start of the emergency. It represents a 50 per cent increase GBV cases and almost 60 per cent increase on child abuse compared to the same period last year. The services of the MIMP are struggling to respond to increasing needs.
KEY IMPACTS, NEEDS AND RISKS
- There is a heightened risk that food insecurity, evictions, homelessness and the increased economic vulnerability of refugees and migrants will force them to return to Venezuela despite the dangers of infection and human trafficking they would be exposed to.