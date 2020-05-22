Preparedness and mitigation measures for COVID-19: Update No 14, 15 - 21 May 2020

On 20 May, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed that some 3,400 Venezuelan health professionals are expected to join the public health system. Besides the 30 certified doctors that have already joined the public health system,the GTRM is currently supporting 80 nursesin the process of validation of their degrees so to also join the efforts during the emergency. By scaling-up the health support the government expects to address the deficit of 24,000 health professionals in the country, announced by the Minister of Health earlier this month.