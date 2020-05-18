Preparedness and mitigation measures for COVID-19: Update No 13, 08 - 14 May 2020

SITUATION/CONTEXT INFORMATION.

• On 8 May, the president announced the extension of the quarantine. Mobility restrictions and curfew measures will continue until 24 May.

• On 11 May, the Ministry of Education (MINEDU) launched the online platform Matricula2020 for public schooling. More than 11,000 children, including refugees and migrants, will be supported through this expansion of the Lima Aprende strategy. All children registered through the platform will have granted access to the public education system.

• On 14 May, some 840,000 households in poverty and extreme poverty in rural communities started receiving the rural governmental bonus of S/ 760.

• To date, with the support of the GTRM, 20 Venezuelan doctors have joined the efforts against COVID-19 in Peru; a further 80 nurses are in the process of joining in. This medical aid is part of the government’s inclusion of foreigner health professionals to strengthen national healthcare capacity during the emergency.

KEY IMPACTS, NEEDS AND RISKS.

• There is an increasing need to scale up NFI support, including winter support - efforts and hygiene kits as WASH continues to be a major gap in the response.

• Partners report an increased need of psychosocial support to sustain the emotional well-being and mental health of vulnerable refugees and migrants.

• Reported cases of gender-based violence (GBV), including sexual violence and feminicide, continue to rise.