Pfizer's first COVID-19 vaccine batch arrives in Peru

KLM's flight 743 ---which brought the first batch of 50,000 vaccines from Pfizer pharmaceutical company to Peru--- landed at Jorge Chavez International Airport in the capital city of Lima on Wednesday at 6:50 p.m. (local time).

The aircraft had left the airport in the city of Amsterdam (the Netherlands) at 12:23 p.m. (local time) en route to the South American country.

The delivery of these vaccines is the outcome of the direct purchase made by the Peruvian Government.

The doses from this same laboratory ---to be brought by the COVAX Facility mechanism--- are pending.

With this first batch from Pfizer, Peru will continue the immunization of first responders supported by two different vaccines.

The cargo was officially received by a delegation composed of Prime Minister Violeta Bermudez and other dignitaries.

COVID-19 vaccines

So far, Peru has guaranteed at least 48 million doses to be administered in the various vaccination phases established by the Ministry of Health.

As is known, the Republic of Peru signed a contract with Pfizer for 20 million doses, as it did with AstraZeneca (14.04 million doses) and the COVAX Facility (13.2 million doses).

These figures are added to the one million doses already received from China's Sinopharm laboratory.

It must be noted that 304,401 healthcare workers have been vaccinated to date.