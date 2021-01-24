Peru's Health Ministry receives donation from China

The Peruvian Ministry of Health (Minsa) received an important donation consisting of 170 oxygen concentrators, 1,200 pulse oximeters, and more than 290,000 personal protective equipment units from the People's Republic of China to strengthen the care of patients affected by COVID-19

On the occasion, Minister Pilar Mazzetti thanked the Chinese community for the gesture of solidarity and pointed out that the equipment will serve to enhance the primary care level to face the pandemic.

The ceremony was also attended by Foreign Affairs Ministry Secretary-General Francisco Tenya, and Chargé d'Affaires at the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Peru Li Yun, among other authorities.

The event was held on Friday at the Health Ministry headquarters in Lima.