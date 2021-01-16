Peru's FA Min: One million COVID-19 vaccines now ready for collection

Peruvian Foreign Affairs Minister Elizabeth Astete on Friday announced that the first one million vaccines purchased from China's laboratory Sinopharm —out of a total of 38 million— are now ready to be collected from the Asian country, so that they can arrive in Peru to launch the process of immunization against COVID-19.

During her virtual participation in Congress' Health Commission, the high-ranking official specified that the contract with the Chinese company has already been signed.

At this moment, the Government is in the final coordination to determine some details such as the necessary health and export registries.

"Coordination was made with China to speed up the procedures, and we are waiting, but the important thing is that the (one) million vaccines are ready to be collected; we have received that confirmation from the Peruvian Embassy (…)," she expressed.

Likewise, the diplomat said that she could not give an exact date for the arrival of vaccines. However, she noted, there is a commitment to make it happen this month.

Furthermore, the Cabinet member recalled that —when she took office in November 2020— a boost was given not only to sign an agreement with Sinopharm, but also to reach the final negotiation with AstraZeneca, in order to rely on 14 million doses expected to arrive in Peru starting September.

COVAX Facility

In addition, Ambassador Astete explained that —when she became minister— she found two agreements signed —one with the COVAX Facility initiative for 13.3 million doses, so that 6.6 million people can be immunized.

The other one contained binding conditions with Pfizer for 9.9 million doses, but the final agreement could not be reached due to various issues.