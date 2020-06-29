Peru - Volcano eruption (GDACS, CENVUL, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 June 2020)

Sabancaya volcano, located in south Peru approximately 70 km northwest of Arequipa, continues to erupt magmatic gas and ash plume up to 7,600 metres high.

Following the last relevant eruption of 27 June, the ash ejected by the volcano moved towards the northeast sector and, according to the National Volcanologiical Centre (CENVUL), the ashfall covered the districts of Madrigal, Lari, Maca, Achoma, Ichupampa, Yanque, Chivay and Coporaque.