Peru - Volcanic eruption update (GDACS, DG ECHO, COEN, IGP, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 July 2019)

On 23 July at 4:34 UTC, Ubinas volcano restarted to erupt magmatic gas and an ash plume approximately 1,500 km high, moving in east-southeast direction. In the last 24 hours, 600 associated minor earthquakes have been recorded.

According to media reports, as of 24 July, the ash fall affected several villages across Ubinas Valley and the Departments of Arequipa and Moquegua.

The Geophysical Institute of Peru (IGP) maintained an orange alert in a radius less than 15 km from the crater.