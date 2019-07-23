23 Jul 2019

Peru - Volcanic eruption (DG ECHO, GDACS, COEN, IGP, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 July 2019)

  • On 19 July 2019, Ubinas Volcano (southern Peru, close to the border with Bolivia and Chile) started to erupt magmatic gas and ash plume approximately 5 km high. The eruption column moved eastwards and ashes fell on several Departments of southern Peru, also reaching areas in the neighbouring Bolivia.

  • According to national authorities, as of 23 July, more than 1,000 people have been evacuated. In addition, the ashfall affected around 29,000 people and covered 617 schools and 20 health centers across Moquegua, Arequipa, Puno and Tacna Departments (Peru).

  • The Government of Peru has declared a State of Emergency for 60 days in 12 Districts of the above mentioned Departments.

  • According to the Geophysical Institute of Peru (IGP), an orange alert has been issued in a radius less than 15 km from the crater.

