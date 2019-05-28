Peru: State of emergency declared in 14 additional districts after major quake

The damage caused by the powerful magnitude 8.0 earthquake that struck Alto Amazonas province on Sunday morning has pushed the Government of Peru to declare a state of emergency in 14 other districts across seven provinces within Loreto, Cajamarca, and San Martin regions.

According to a supreme decree published in El Peruano official gazette, some of said districts are located in Requena, Ucayali, and Loreto provinces (Loreto region).

In addition, the state of emergency declaration applies to two districts in Cajabamba province (Cajamarca region) and some in San Martin, Lamas, and Bellavista provinces (San Martin region).

The ordinance is based on reports prepared by the National Civil Defense Institute (Indeci) and the National Emergency Operations Center (COEN).

The first report says the seismic event has caused damage to the population's health. Likewise, it affected houses, public and private infrastructure, basic services, and roads.

The second report states that response actions in the affected areas are insufficient.

Besides, it indicates Loreto, Cajamarca and San Martin regional governments' response capacity has been overwhelmed by the disaster, so National Government intervention is necessary.

The measure will last for 60 calendar days to execute exceptional, immediate, and necessary response actions in the affected areas.

The document was signed by President Martin Vizcarra, Prime Minister Salvador del Solar, as well as Ministers Fabiola Muñoz (Agriculture and Irrigation) Jose Huerta (Defense), Flor Pablo (Education), Francisco Ismodes (Energy and Mines), Carlos Moran (Interior), Gloria Montenegro (Women and Vulnerable Populations), Zulema Tomas (Health), Maria Jara (Transport and Communications), and Miguel Estrada (Housing, Construction, and Sanitation).

Published: 5/28/2019