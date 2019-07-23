Peru: State of emergency declared in 12 Puno districts due to volcanic activity

12:48 | Lima, Jul. 22.

The Peruvian Executive Branch on Monday declared a state of emergency in 12 districts across Chucuito, El Collao, Puno, and San Roman provinces of Puno region after Ubinas Volcano's eruption process caused damage in their areas.

According to a supreme decree —published Monday in El Peruano official gazette— the measure is intended to implement immediate and necessary response as well as rehabilitation actions in the affected zones.

Such actions may be modified according to the needs and security issues that may arise during their implementation, or if determined by technical studies carried out by competent entities.

Districts under a state of emergency

Chucuito:

• Huacullani

• Kelluyo

• Pisacoma

El Collao:

• Conduriri

• Santa Rosa

• Capazo

Puno:

• Acora

• Pichacani

• San Antonio

• Tiquillaca

• Mañazo

San Roman:

• Cabana