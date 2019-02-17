17 Feb 2019

Peru: State of emergency in 40 Arequipa districts due to disasters

Report
from Government of Peru
Published on 12 Feb 2019 View Original

Arequipa (Arequipa region), Feb. 12.

The Peruvian Government on Tuesday declared a state of emergency in 40 districts within seven provinces of Arequipa region in response to mass wasting events and [heavy rains](https://andina.pe/ingles/noticia-10-dead-8000-affected-as-heavy-rains-la... that struck the area.

According to a supreme decree —published in El Peruano official gazette— the measure will last for 60 calendar days.

The districts under a state of emergency are located in the following provinces: Arequipa, Camana, Caraveli, Castilla, Cayllona, Condesuyos, and La Union.

As stated in a report prepared by National Civil Defense Institute (Indeci), heavy rainfall has caused landslides in different zones of Arequipa, affecting people's lives, health, and houses, as well as resulting in the collapse of road, productive and service infrastructures.

Therefore, response actions need to be taken as soon as possible to safeguard the life and integrity of people and the public-private heritage.

Likewise, the document states that the magnitude of the situation demands urgent exceptional measures.

Actions will involve the following ministries: Health; Education; Agriculture and Irrigation; Housing, Construction, and Sanitation; Transport and Communications; Interior; Defense; Women and Vulnerable Populations; Development and Social Inclusion; Labor and Employment Promotion; Production; as well as Energy and Mines.

(END) MAO/DTK/RMB

Published: 2/12/2019

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.