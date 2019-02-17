Peru: State of emergency in 40 Arequipa districts due to disasters

Arequipa (Arequipa region), Feb. 12.

The Peruvian Government on Tuesday declared a state of emergency in 40 districts within seven provinces of Arequipa region in response to mass wasting events and [heavy rains](https://andina.pe/ingles/noticia-10-dead-8000-affected-as-heavy-rains-la... that struck the area.

According to a supreme decree —published in El Peruano official gazette— the measure will last for 60 calendar days.

The districts under a state of emergency are located in the following provinces: Arequipa, Camana, Caraveli, Castilla, Cayllona, Condesuyos, and La Union.

As stated in a report prepared by National Civil Defense Institute (Indeci), heavy rainfall has caused landslides in different zones of Arequipa, affecting people's lives, health, and houses, as well as resulting in the collapse of road, productive and service infrastructures.

Therefore, response actions need to be taken as soon as possible to safeguard the life and integrity of people and the public-private heritage.

Likewise, the document states that the magnitude of the situation demands urgent exceptional measures.

Actions will involve the following ministries: Health; Education; Agriculture and Irrigation; Housing, Construction, and Sanitation; Transport and Communications; Interior; Defense; Women and Vulnerable Populations; Development and Social Inclusion; Labor and Employment Promotion; Production; as well as Energy and Mines.

Published: 2/12/2019