Peru Situation Report - September 2021

Situation

On 14 September, the Ministries of Health (MoH) of Ecuador and Peru launched a binational vaccination effort against COVID-19, derived from the donation of 336,000 doses by the Ecuadorian government to the Government of Peru, targeted to assist the people living in the bordering areas, considering the increasing interest on re opening the border and re activating the commercial activities in both sides of the border.

On 29 September, the Ministry of Interior approved the transfer of funds to the Ministry of Defense in order to execute the air transfer service of Venezuelan citizens to their country of origin.1 According to the Superintendence of Migration (SNM), 5,000 out of the planned 6,000 expusions of foreigners have been carried out in the last two years. Most of these foreigners (98 per cent) are Venezuelans.

Regarding the advance on regularization mechanisms and access to documentation, on 9 September, the SNM reported that almost 159,000 Temporary Permanence Permit Card-CPP had been processed, as well as 23,800 humanitarian residencies.

Response

GTRM partners assisted some 10,800 refugees and migrants with general protection orientations, 2,000 persons with psychosocial assistance, and 2,900 with legal counselling, mainly on regularization mechanisms related to the CPP and how to access to the asylum system. Partners further supported some 5,000 Venezuelans through case management, including the follow-up to an emblematic case of smuggling of migrants in Tacna, in which police and immigration personnel were involved.

Over 1,100 persons benefited from 105 workshops and trainings on regularization, access to documentation, and others, such as prevention of human trafficking and smuggling, child protection, and GBV.

GTRM partners assisted some 200 children and adolescents through 27 support spaces in Lima. Some 260 parents and caregivers received support with workshops on child rearing and prevention of violence against children. Partners referred some 80 children and adolescents to specialized services. Some 550 women and adolescent survivors of GBV were assisted.

Partners assisted some 90 highly vulnerable refugees and migrants with alternative accommodations in hotels in La Libertad, Lima, and Tacna, and some 25 in shelters in Puno.

Partners improved the management and infrastructure of 10 shelters through the delivery of renovated furniture in Lima, and also distributed almost 300 kits for babies in Tumbes and Tacna. As part of the shelter sectoral response partners provided Cash-based Interventions (CBI) to support access to shelter for very vulnerable families in La Libertad, Lambayeque, Lima, Piura, and Ucayali.

GTRM partners distributed over 26,000 hot and cold meals to support highly vulnerable refugees and migrants (including in transit and in shelters) and host community members. Over 15,000 persons (USD 558,000) were reached with CBI for food security in nine regions including Lima, a significant increase in comparison to the previous month (although bellow those 40,000 people reached in March).

Partners also assisted some 250 vulnerable persons with humanitarian transport from points of entry such as Puno, Tacna, and Tumbes.

As part of WASH efforts, mainly refugees and migrants in transit were provided with drinking water. Partners also distributed 4,900 hygiene kits (family and individual kits), including 640 kits for women and adolescents’ sexual and reproductive health, helping vulnerable refugees and migrants, and members of host communities.

Partners distributed 500 school kits and 120 tablets to support vulnerable students to bridge the digital gap in Cusco and Tacna, and support their permanence in the education system. As part of Education efforts, partners supported the access to education and developed academic levelling and reinforcement activities. In addition, 190 persons in Callao and Lima received support to validate their professional degrees. This response strategy allows refugee and migrant professionals to practice their professions and achieve beter conditions to access decent work.

Almost 260 persons received training on how to access decent work, income generation, and on procedures of reporting labour abuses, jointly with relevant public entities, in La Libertad and Tumbes. Around 1,100 refugees and migrants participated in entrepreneurship programmes to increase their livelihoods opportunities, and nearly 300 functioning entrepreneurships continue to receive support. It is important to highlight that these activities incorporate a gender approach in order to prioritize the participation of women at risk. Nearly 400 persons received CBI for livelihoods and 50 accessed the financial system with the support from GTRM partners, and almost 200 refugees and migrants received financial education.

Almost 2,300 highly vulnerable refugees and migrants and host community members received emergency and primary health care (including persons living with HIV and over 70 emergency care patients in Callao, Lima, and Tumbes) from GTRM partners. Furthermore, some 320 persons received mental healthcare, and 300 persons were supported to access treatment and pay for medical expenses through