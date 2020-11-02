Peru Situation Report - September 2020

Situation

The Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations (MIMP) opened three new safe spaces for women and their families called Centros de emergencia Mujer (CEM) in Huachipa, Independencia and Maranga, to strengthen the government’s response to gender-based violence (GBV). The MIMP requested municipalities to ensure the accreditation of their local Children's Ombudsperson (DEMUNA in its Spanish acronym) to manage cases of children and adolescents at risk of vulnerability. It also launched a specific 24h hotline where teams from DEMUNA and the Specialized Protection Units (UPE) provide immediate response. During the pandemic more than 1,000 children and adolescents have been assisted and protected through the national UPEs.

On19 September some 80 Venezuelan nationals attempted to enter the country from irregular crossing points in Tacna (southern birder). Media coverage and partners informed that families with children were among those trying to cross with the help of smugglers. Some 20 of these refugees and migrants from Venezuela, including five children, were rescued when they got lost in the desert following a smuggling route.

The Peruvian Government announced the provision of funding through the Integral Health System (SIS) for the burial services of marginalized foreigners, including refugees and migrants from Venezuela, due to COVID-19.