Peru Situation Report - November 2021

Situation

On November the Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations (MIMP) announced a series of efforts in favor of women, the elderly, persons with dissabilities and other groups in situations of vulnerability. These include strengthening the services offered by the Emergency Centres for Women (CEM) against gender-based violence, supporting women entrepreneurships, increasing services for persons with disabilities and the elderly.

The Peruvian Agency for International Cooperation (APCI for its acronym in Spanish) presented the new National Steering Commitee co-led by APCI’s Executive Director and the Resident Coordinator for the UN system in Peru to ensure the coordinated implementation of the new United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF). The Commitee also includes de Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Economy and Finances, and the Council of Ministers. The new UNSDCF for Peru specifically mentions refugees and migrants from Venezuela as part of the groups in vulnerable situations and advocates for their inclusion across all its priority areas for sustainable development.

On 28 November the Government of Peru announced the extension of the sanitary emergency until March 2022.