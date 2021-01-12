Peru Situation Report - November 2020

Situation

On 9 November the Congress approved President Vizcarra’s impeachment, and the Congress’ President, Manuel Merino, took office. Public outrage and political turmoil tipped the country into nation-wide demonstrations leading to President Merino’s resignation less than a week after his inauguration. The new president Francisco Sagasti was sworn in on 16 November. Despite the political dynamics, Peru assumed the Pro Tempore Presidency of the Quito Process on 27 November and established three key priorities: i. access to health and to the COVID-19 vaccine for refugees and migrants from Venezuela, ii. socio economic integration, and iii. regularization.

The Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations (MIMP) launched the “Join us to eliminate violence against women” campaign within the framework of the 16 Days of Activism and the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. These efforts are of paramount significance as gender-based violence (GBV) has reportedly increased by 50 percent during the sanitary emergency. The MIMP informed that between January and November 2020, the Linea 100 chat received over 16,000 inquiries on GBV and all ofthem were addressed by specialized hotline services. GTRM partners joined the MIMP and several municipal activities to ensure the visibility of refugee and migrant women and LGTBIQ+ community, who are particularly vulnerable due to their legal status and social stereotypes.