Peru Situation Report - May 2021

Situation

On 11 May, through a Supreme Decree, the Peruvian government published the National Action Plan for Enterprises and Human Rights. Thanks to GTRM partners' advocacy and mobilization efforts, this plan contains a specific chapter for Refugees and Migrants, emphasizing the need to implement concrete actions to ensure that the asylum seekers' working permit is considered in work application platforms.

Between January and April 2021, the Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations (MIMP), through their Women Emergency Centres (CEM for its acronym in Spanish), assisted some 40 victims of sexual abuse and 624 cases of gender-based and domestic violence (549 women and 75 men) who were Venezuelan. Some 50 per cent of these cases had not had access to asylum or migratory procedures: while policy states that these are not required to receive assistance, the national police does demand prove of a regular status in the country, alienating women who fear to come forward to denounce and ostracizing their access to justice.

On 31 May 2021, Peru became the country with the worst COVID-19 death rate per capita (around 500 deaths per 100,000 people).