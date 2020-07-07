Peru Situation Report - May 2020

Situation

On 3 May, the government announced the gradual resumption of economic activities through a four-month period from May to August. This implementation has been delayed by the steady increase of COVID-19 confirmed cases and the extension of the state of emergency until 30 June. Even so, e-commerce and some technical services resumed on 25 May under strict health guidelines.

On 7 May, the Superintendence of Migration (SNM) authorized the online issuance of certificates to foreign citizens that had started procedures to obtain the carné de extranjería and the temporary stay permit (PTP) before the emergency. These certificates are valid during the emergency and ease the current mobility restrictions faced by undocumented refugees and migrants. On 28 May, the SNM launched the Agencia Virtual de Migraciones, and the Mesa de Partes Virtual de Migraciones online platforms that enable foreigners to change or update their migratory category and/or request the renewal of their residency permit.

On 11 May, the Ministry of Education (MINEDU) launched the online platform Matricula2020 for public schooling. All children registered through the platform are granted access to the public education system, including refugees and migrants.